Wyo. High Court Censures Atty For Conduct In Hemp Case

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Wyoming Supreme Court has censured a Cheyenne prosecutor after he failed to correct false testimony about the THC levels of plants seized from a hemp cultivator, saying he "violated a duty owed to the legal system." The court's order on Wednesday affirms a joint stipulation reached by the attorney, David E. Singleton, and a review panel from the state bar's Board of Professional Responsibility, in which the parties agreed in April that a public censure was the appropriate sanction. The censure stems from a November 2019 raid on a hemp grower by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Singleton, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS