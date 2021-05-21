9th Circ. Rules That Biz Can Force Arb. If Claims 'Intertwined'

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A business facing wage claims from a worker who has an arbitration agreement with a separate employer can compel arbitration if the claims are "intertwined" with the worker's employment contract, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, following precedent from a California appellate court. In a published opinion, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a lower court decision compelling Isabelle Franklin to arbitrate with Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, because the nurse had arbitration agreements with a staffing agency, and her claims against the hospital intertwined with the contracts containing those agreements. "Although Franklin omits any mention of [the staffing agency]...

