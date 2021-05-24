Whistleblower Says Suit Over Firing Belongs In Calif.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A former Western Digital executive has plenty of connections with the U.S. that give a California federal court jurisdiction over his lawsuit alleging the company fired him after he alerted authorities to possible tax fraud, he told the court. The executive, Airton Amorim De Almeida, was based in Brazil but worked at the direction of superiors at Western Digital's California headquarters, he said in court documents filed Friday. The contracts that were the subject of his whistleblower complaint were directed by Western Digital officials in California and were reported to them by De Almeida, he said. De Almeida sued Western Digital...

