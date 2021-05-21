Fla. Medical Provider Ordered To Produce Patient Billing Info

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A health care provider that treated personal injury plaintiffs in exchange for a cut of the potential verdict must produce relevant billing records despite the fact that it sold its stake in the case to a litigation funding company, a Florida appeals court ruled Friday. A three-judge panel for the Fifth District Court of Appeal ordered Sand Lake Surgery Center LLC to produce documents related to what it was actually paid for services provided to plaintiffs Lori Blake and Kristie Gilmore in a suit seeking to hold the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners liable for unspecified injuries they suffered in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS