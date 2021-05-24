Highland Capital Accused Of Undervaluing Steel Maker

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Highland Capital Management LP shareholder has accused the bankrupt Dallas-based investment firm in Texas federal court of selling a steel products manufacturer for $10 million below the company's value in order to pay off the firm's own creditors. PCMG Trading Partners XXIII LP alleged in a Northern District of Texas lawsuit filed Friday that Highland Capital and its then-acting CEO and chief restructuring officer, Jim Seery, orchestrated a "clandestine" sale of Fort Worth steel products manufacturer Structural & Steel Products Inc. to a private equity group for $50 million in November, at least $10 million below the company's value. ...

