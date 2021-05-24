Keds Beats Hanes' 'Shoehorned' Footwear TM Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge dismissed a trademark lawsuit launched by Hanesbrands Inc. against Keds LLC over foreign uses of the "Champion" brand, ruling the company cannot "shoehorn" an overseas dispute into American courts. While the federal Lanham Act can sometimes apply extraterritorially, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said Friday she could not hear the dispute over the "Champion" trademark, which Hanes and Keds have divvied up for decades. "Hanes has therefore failed to persuade the court that it has jurisdiction over its claims, which attempt to shoehorn Hanes' alleged foreign trademark rights into the Lanham Act," Judge Talwani said. "To the...

