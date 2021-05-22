Biden Renews Temporary Protected Status For Haitians

Law360 (May 22, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will allow more than 100,000 Haitians already in the U.S. to apply for an 18-month designation of temporary protected status, which would shield them from deportation and give them the opportunity to receive work permits. In a statement Saturday afternoon, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he made his decision because the island nation "is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic." "After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals...

