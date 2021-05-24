Regs Shouldn't Favor SPACs, Committee Told

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers should ensure equal regulatory treatment applies to various ways companies are choosing to go public nowadays, several elected officials and panelists said at a congressional hearing Monday, focusing mostly on special purpose acquisition companies and traditional initial public offerings. The House Financial Services Committee called the hearing to determine whether investors are receiving adequate protections now that companies are considering alternatives beyond conventional IPOs, including SPACs and direct listings. While panelists and elected officials approached the topic from different angles — some preferring more regulation, others cautioning against overreach — calls to ensure that regulations are fair and consistent garnered...

