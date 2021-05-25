HMRC Appealing To UK Top Court Over GE Fraud In Tax Case

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority has told the country's top court that General Electric's bid to time-bar a claim that it defrauded the government by withholding information doesn't stand up, three people familiar with the matter told Law360 Tuesday. In its lawsuit against GE, which was initially focused only on misrepresentation, HM Revenue & Customs is seeking a court declaration in support of its decision to rescind a settlement it reached with GE over an Australian investment in 2005. The dispute centers on a claim that GE defrauded HMRC by failing to hand over all the information it possessed during discussions of...

