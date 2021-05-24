UK Gov't Defends 'VIP Lane' For PPE Supply Contracts

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 2:59 PM BST) -- The government defended a controversial fast-track route for companies supplying personal protective equipment, which it set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a London court on Monday, fighting a challenge to the lawfulness of its procurement process. Michael Bowsher QC, counsel for the Department of Health and Social Care, told the High Court that the government had acted reasonably and rationally amid the unprecedented pressures of the emergency. He urged the court to dismiss the action brought by The Good Law Project, a not-for-profit campaign group, which alleges that contracts awarded to the companies involved from March 2020...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS