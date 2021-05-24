Hermes Unit Loses Bid To Nix Fight Over Luxury Footwear TM

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 6:17 PM BST) -- A London judge refused on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by British shoemaker John Lobb against a division of Parisian luxury giant Hermes over the rights to its name, finding the claim should be tried in court. Deputy Master Matthew Marsh said the lawsuit brought by John Lobb Ltd. couldn't be resolved on a summary basis, dismissing an application by Hermes unit John Lobb SAS to bring proceedings to an early end. The judge said there were too many unresolved issues around a 2008 licensing deal "that cannot be dealt with by making assumptions in favor of the applicant," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS