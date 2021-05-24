Baker Botts, Wachtell Lead $17B Merger Of Oil & Gas Cos.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:45 AM EDT) -- U.S. energy companies Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy plan to combine in a roughly $17 billion merger of equals led by respective legal advisers Baker Botts and Wachtell, the companies said Monday. The agreement sees Houston, Texas-headquartered Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Denver, Colorado-based Cimarex Energy Co. uniting to form a single oil and natural gas supplier with a total of about 733,000 net acres across the Marcellus Shale and Permian and Anadarko basins, according to a statement. The merged entity will be headquartered in Houston and will operate under a new name, which was not disclosed....

