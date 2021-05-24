Cravath, Paul Weiss Guide $2.3B Building Materials Maker Buy

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Buildings material supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc. inked an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion for Lehigh Hanson's West Region Business, in a move announced Monday and shaped by Cravath and Paul Weiss. Martin Marietta, working with Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, said in a statement that the acquisition of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP client Lehigh West Region will enable the company to create a coast-to-coast footprint while also expanding product offerings. "Lehigh's West Region has leading positions in some of the nation's most attractive markets, providing Martin Marietta with access to new geographies for continued industry-leading growth," Martin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS