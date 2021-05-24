Gilead Gets PTAB To Wipe Out University's Antiviral IP Claims

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out more than two dozen claims in a University of Minnesota patent covering a compound with antiviral and anti-cancer properties, handing a win to Gilead in a sprawling patent fight. The PTAB on Friday found that numerous claims in the university's U.S. Patent No. 8,815,830 were not patentable, agreeing with Gilead's argument that the patent was anticipated by an earlier patent application publication known as Sofia. The board said the case partially turned on whether Sofia was considered prior art, and ultimately the PTAB found that it was. "We determine that petitioner...

