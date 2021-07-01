Calif. Donor Info Rule Unconstitutional, Justices Say

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:22 AM EDT) -- California's rule requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information is unconstitutional, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday, handing a victory to two conservative advocacy groups that asserted the rule violated First Amendment rights. The U.S. Supreme Court said California's rule requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information is unconstitutional. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) In a 6-3 decision, the justices agreed with the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a conservative group backed by the Koch family, and the Thomas More Law Center that California's blanket disclosure requirement is not justified by its interest in regulating charities. The groups had asserted the...

