BMW Expects EU To Trim $1B Emissions Cartel Fine

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The European Union's competition watchdog is expected to scale back allegations against BMW AG over suspected collusion to keep emissions-reducing technology off the market, according to an announcement issued by the auto giant. The German carmaker, accused of coordinating on vehicle emissions technology with Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG for eight years, said in a press release Thursday that the European Commission will "significantly reduce its allegations against BMW AG in terms of content and duration." According to BMW, the progress of EU proceedings suggests that the commission will also revise a €1.4 billion (about $1.7 billion) fine against the company, increasing projected...

