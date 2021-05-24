Chiesa Shahinian Welcomes New Bankruptcy Co-Chair, Atty

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC's bankruptcy practice has a new co-chair and attorney after two lawyers joined the firm from McManimon Scotland & Baumann LLC, bringing with them more than five decades of combined experience. Sam Della Fera Jr. and Thomas M. Walsh joined the firm as members in Chiesa Shahinian's West Orange, New Jersey, headquarters, the firm announced Monday. Della Fera, who came aboard May 11, is co-chairing Chiesa Shahinian's bankruptcy and creditors' rights group, along with Robert E. Nies. The move also saw Scott Zuber appointed leader of the practice group, which involves a greater emphasis on driving day-to-day operational...

