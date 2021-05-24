Coinbase Hires Goldman Sachs Exec As Lead Lobbyist

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange platform Coinbase on Monday announced the hiring of former Goldman Sachs executive and White House adviser Faryar Shirzad as its new chief policy officer. Shirzad joins the cryptocurrency giant after spending 15 years as the global co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs. As the CPO, he will lead the company's lobbying efforts. "After spending almost 15 years at an extraordinary company like Goldman Sachs I am looking forward to this next chapter and diving into the challenges and massive opportunities ahead," Shirzad tweeted Monday. Joining Goldman Sachs in 2006, Shirzad was one of the leading voices for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS