Meatpacker Strikes $5.5M Deal In EEOC's Muslim Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- JBS USA LLC and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have reached a $5.5 million agreement to end the agency's decade-old suit accusing the meat processing giant of discriminating against Somali Muslim employees. Attorneys for JBS, the EEOC and more than 200 intervenor plaintiffs asked a federal judge in Denver to approve a proposed consent decree late Friday, establishing the settlement fund as well as nonmonetary requirements for the company's Greeley, Colorado, beef processing plant. The EEOC's Title VII suit, filed in 2010, alleged supervisors and coworkers threw meat, bones and blood at JBS' Somali and Muslim workers and subjected them...

