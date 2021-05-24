Utility Sues Pa. County For Claiming Water Tower Is Taxable

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- An Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, assessment board wrongly valued a piece of land at more than $1 million because a water tower, pipes and pumping equipment should be exempt from property taxes, Pennsylvania American Water Co. told a state court. Penn American filed an appeal of the Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals' valuation of the water tower off Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough, arguing that the county had valued the buildings on the land at more than $800,000, despite the Public Utility Realty Tax Act allegedly making such improvements tax-exempt. "The board's decision is contrary to law in that water...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS