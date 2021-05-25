Hall Booth Adds Health Care Litigator In Jacksonville, Fla.

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-headquartered Hall Booth Smith PC boosted its offerings in Florida, announcing on Tuesday the hiring of a litigation associate out of its Jacksonville office. Amber G. Williams moves over from Pearson Doyle Mohre & Pastis LLP to join Hall Booth's aging services, business litigation, general liability and medical malpractice sections. "We are thrilled to welcome Amber to our Jacksonville team," J. Brent Allen, the office's managing partner and co-chair of the firm's opioid defense task force, said in a statement. "She adds valuable experience and will help us to provide stronger service to our clients in Florida." At her previous firm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS