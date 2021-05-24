7-Eleven Franchisees Tell 1st Circ. They're Actually Employees

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts worker classification test that would demonstrate 7-Eleven franchisees are employees of the convenience store chain does not conflict with federal franchise requirements, the franchise owners argued in a filing in the First Circuit. In a reply brief Friday, the franchisees said the appeals court should overturn a lower court ruling in favor of 7-Eleven and reject the company's argument that its obligation to comply with the Federal Trade Commission's franchise rule makes it "impossible" to classify the franchisees as employees under the test. The FTC rule "simply does not give franchisors the right to avoid application of the ABC...

