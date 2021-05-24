UK Prosecutor Says Email Fraud Case Belongs In US Court

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 9:38 PM BST) -- A prosecutor argued to a London judge Monday that a British citizen accused of scamming American businesses, universities and government entities out of millions of dollars through elaborate email scams should be extradited to the United States. At a hearing Monday at Westminster Magistrates Court, a British government lawyer urged the court to reject defendant Oludayo Adeagbo's claims that he would have a better chance of getting a fair trial in England with less chance of contracting COVID-19. Adeagbo is one of two men before the court for the five-day extradition hearing, along with Donald Echeazu. They were both arrested at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS