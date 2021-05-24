Ariosa, Illumina Resolve DNA Patent Dispute At High Court

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Supreme Court was deciding whether to take up the eligibility of Illumina Inc.'s DNA test patents, the company and Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. resolved the dispute and took it off the justices' docket. The justices were reviewing Ariosa's petition at their Friday conference, when the company filed a joint stipulation asking for the petition to be dismissed. The court did so the same day. "All parties respectfully submit that this case be dismissed," the joint stipulation states. "All fees due to the clerk have been paid, and each party will bear its own costs." Counsel for Illumina, Ariosa and the latter's...

