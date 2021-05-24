2nd Circ. Finds Ch. 11 Trustee Fee Hike Unconstitutional

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit determined Monday that a hike in fees owed by Chapter 11 debtors to the Office of the U.S. Trustee enacted a rule that didn't apply uniformly to all similarly situated debtors, and ordered that Clinton Nurseries be refunded a portion of the trustee fees it paid in 2018. In the opinion, the three-judge panel said the 2017 amendment that increased quarterly fees owed to the U.S. trustee breached the uniformity requirement of the Constitution's bankruptcy clause because it did not apply to the two states that don't participate in the trustee system. Though the U.S. trustee districts began...

