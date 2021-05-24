Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Won't Revive Track Coach's Sex Bias Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday refused to back a bias suit against the University of Minnesota from a former women's athletics coach, saying she hadn't shown a plausible link between her sex and the school's decision to fire her.

A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's April 2020 dismissal ruling in Joanna Warmington's case, where she accused the school of constructively firing her and subjecting her to a hostile work environment because of her sex. 

Warmington, who headed the University of Minnesota Duluth's women's cross-country and track and field teams for nine years, claimed she resigned when the school threatened to oust her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!