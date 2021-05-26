BakerHostetler Adds Former Thompson & Knight Tech Pro

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler said its Dallas office has added a technology attorney from Thompson & Knight LLP who specializes in intellectual property and transactions. Craig Carpenter will be a member of BakerHostetler's digital assets and data management practice group in the firm's privacy governance and technology transactions team, where he will concentrate his own practice on matters such as technology transactions, licensing, branding and marketing, according to BakerHostetler's announcement Monday. Carpenter regularly works with individuals, start-up companies and international corporations on the IP and technology aspects of business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, service agreements, and marketing and branding, according to BakerHostetler. The attorney...

