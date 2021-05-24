SD Gov. Urges Action In July 4 Fireworks Suit Before Holiday

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem urged a federal judge to allow Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, requesting relief before the holiday so the show can happen amid protests from tribes and the U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Noem had sued Haaland and associated Interior officials for banning the fireworks show over "vague" concerns about coronavirus, tribal opposition and environmental impacts. The governor blasted the Interior's National Park Service on Sunday in a reply brief supporting her request for a preliminary injunction, saying it did not go through proper procedures to institute the ban and that a...

