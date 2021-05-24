Satanists Want To Speak Of The Devil At Boston Meetings

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A satanic temple pushed back against the city of Boston's bid to dismiss its suit asking to be included for invocations prior to city council meetings, telling a federal judge Monday the city is treating it differently than it does other religions. The Satanic Temple Inc. sought to keep its suit against the city alive by arguing the exclusion of an invocation speaker from its ranks is unconstitutional and has the potential to sow the seeds of religious persecution. "If freedom of religion is to mean anything, all religions — particularly unpopular religions — must be free to compete on equal...

