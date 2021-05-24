Holland & Knight Accused Of Malpractice In Fla. Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP's inadequate communication left a former client on the hook in a $369 million judgment from a business dispute, a lawsuit filed in Florida state court Monday alleges. James St. Louis, a former surgeon at Laser Spine Institute LLC, said that during over a decade of litigation against him, a colleague and the spinal surgery practice, Holland & Knight attorneys Bradford D. Kimbro, Joseph H. Varner, III, Stacy D. Blank, and W. Keith Fendrick consulted only with LSI and the private equity firm that backed the business when making critical decisions in the underlying suit. The attorneys were negligent...

