Northeastern Can't Toss Award In Lecturer Pay Row With SEIU

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Monday rejected Northeastern University's challenge to an arbitrator's decision finding that it underpaid certain lecturers under a labor contract, saying their pay classification was not clearly an academic decision outside the arbitrator's authority. U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin granted Service Employees International Union Local 509 summary judgment in a lawsuit Northeastern filed over a March 2020 arbitration award that ordered the university to pay an additional $2,100 to certain lecturers in a program for English language learners. Judge Sorokin rejected Northeastern's argument that the dispute was not arbitrable because it concerned the academic decision of how to...

