Goldman Sachs Appoints NBCUniversal GC To Its Board

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s board of directors announced Monday that it has appointed Comcast Corp. Executive Vice President and NBCUniversal General Counsel Kimberley Harris to become its latest board member. Goldman Sachs said Harris, who also serves as an executive vice president at NBCUniversal, will serve on the company's governance, compensation and public responsibilities committees. Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement that Harris will enhance the diversity of skills and experiences represented on the board. "She has proven to be a trusted advisor across a range of roles in the public and private sectors, making her...

