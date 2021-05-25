Scotts OT Suit Nets More Than $1M In Atty Fees

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has approved over $1 million in fees for attorneys at law firms Morgan & Morgan PA, Cohen Rosenthal & Kramer LLP and Gallup Auerbach who successfully brought a proposed class action against Scotts Co. LLC to a $3.1 million settlement. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith in the Southern District of Florida gave final approval Monday for $1,028,332.96 in attorney fees and $39,715.30 for costs and expenses. The payment amounts to just over 33% of the settlement figure. The order also approved the $3,084,999 settlement — aside from the service awards that were stricken from the agreement —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS