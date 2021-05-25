Holland & Knight Welcomes Veteran Litigator To Philly Office

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- An attorney with nearly 20 years of commercial litigation experience has joined the Philadelphia office of Holland & Knight LLP, the firm said Monday. Kenneth Racowski has been added as a partner in Holland & Knight's litigation and dispute resolution, antitrust, class action litigation and arbitration, and health care litigation practices in Philadelphia. He told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that he made the move after six years with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC to seek a larger platform. "It was an opportunity too great to turn down," Racowski said. "It benefits my existing clients because of the breadth of Holland &...

