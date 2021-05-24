Impeachment Witness Sues Pompeo For $1.8M In Legal Fees

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A former Trump administration ambassador to the European Union sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government in D.C. federal court on Monday, demanding $1.8 million in legal expenses he racked up as a key witness in the 2019 House impeachment proceeding. Gordon Sondland said in his complaint that Pompeo had promised to reimburse all of his attorney fees and costs after he complied with House Democrats' subpoena to testify in the impeachment investigation of then-President Donald Trump's pressure campaign for Ukraine to launch a probe into his 2020 Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden, in exchange for military...

