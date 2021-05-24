Ad Agency Revives Dispute With NRA After Ch. 11 Toss

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Ad agency Ackerman McQueen Inc. has renewed its counterclaims against longtime client the National Rifle Association, claiming the NRA tried to scapegoat the agency for its own alleged financial wrongdoing. The amended counterclaim filed Saturday said the NRA slandered Ackerman both in an attempt to divert attention from the organization's financial worries and as part of a plan by an in-law of one of Ackerman's founders to usurp the firm's role in representing the NRA. The NRA and Ackerman McQueen worked together for nearly 40 years until their relationship fell apart in 2019. The NRA filed multiple suits against the ad...

