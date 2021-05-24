US Teen Soccer Star Cleared To Go Pro

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Fifteen-year-old soccer sensation Olivia Moultrie scored a win Monday when an Oregon federal judge temporarily blocked the National Women's Soccer League's age restriction, granting the teen a window in which she could be drafted by a professional squad. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut granted Moultrie's motion for a temporary restraining order in her antitrust case, finding the league's age rule could cause "irreparable injury" to the teen and noting that the corresponding men's professional soccer league has no age limit. The order is currently set to expire in 14 days. "As of the date plaintiff's complaint was filed, more than...

