Green Group Drops Suit After DOI Reverses On Drilling Safety

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An environmental group that sued the Trump administration for unlawfully waiving safety requirements enacted in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster dropped the suit on Monday after the Biden administration signaled it would reverse course. New Orleans-based Healthy Gulf filed to dismiss its D.C. District suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior after the government said in a letter that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement planned on enforcing Obama-era safety restrictions on offshore drilling known as the Well Control Rule. That letter marked a reversal of what Healthy Gulf had called a de facto "waiver rule"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS