Griddy Energy Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave Griddy Energy LLC permission to distribute its proposed Chapter 11 plan, after mandating that customers who accept Griddy's offer to write off their electric bills will not give up the right to vote against the plan. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur gave his conditional approval to Griddy's Chapter 11 disclosure statement after ordering some edits, including removing a plan provision that would change the plan's treatment of customers if they vote against the plan. "People have to be able to vote no in the class," he said. Houston-based Griddy filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS