School Loses Pa. High Court Appeal Bid In Skiing Death Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up an appeal of a decision last fall rejecting a New Jersey boarding school's bid to arbitrate claims that it should be held liable for a student's death on a school sponsored skiing trip. Blair Academy had asked the justices to take up the case after a decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court in October finding that the school had waited too long to start pressing for arbitration as it faced claims from the estate of a 15-year-old student, referred to as J.D., who died after colliding with snowmaking equipment at the...

