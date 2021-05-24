Sens. Give Biden Names For 4th Circ., Colorado Bench

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Democratic U.S. senators have given President Joe Biden suggestions for judges to fill a Fourth Circuit opening and a Colorado district court vacancy, including a Davis Graham partner and alums of Faegre Drinker and O'Melveny & Myers. Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner on Monday named three candidates for a Virginia-linked opening on the Richmond-based appeals court. And Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper on Friday submitted three picks for a district judgeship in their state. Presidents often pick district judges recommended by senators, but it remains to be seen how much the Biden administration follows senators' suggestions for...

