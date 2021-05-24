Paving Co. Says NLRB Ruling In Job-Shift Dispute Can't Stand

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York City paving company has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that it unlawfully shifted work from one union to another, saying it didn't know a new contract it signed would lock one union out of assignments. In a reply brief filed Friday, New York Paving Inc. asked the D.C. Circuit to overturn the NRLB's November decision finding it violated the National Labor Relations Act by moving paving jobs historically done by Construction Council Local 175 to Highway Road and Street Construction Laborers Local 1010. New York Paving has said it made the...

