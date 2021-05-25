Kroger Asks 6th Circ. To Toss Teamsters Arbitration Order

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local cannot force Kroger to arbitrate a grievance over retirement benefits at a dairy farm because it doesn't concern a provision of their labor contract, the grocer has told the Sixth Circuit in a bid to overturn an Ohio federal judge's ruling. In a brief filed Monday, The Kroger Co. urged the appeals court to reverse a February decision ordering arbitration of Teamsters Local 413's grievance after the company offered different retirement benefits plans to union and nonunion workers at its Tamarack Farms Dairy. Kroger argued the grievance cannot go to arbitration because nothing in the collective bargaining agreement...

