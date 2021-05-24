Federal Toss Won't Stop NVIDIA Suit In Del., Chancellor Rules

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge's dismissal of an NVIDIA Corp. stockholder securities action in California won't change a Chancery Court post-trial order in February for NVIDIA to hand over of a limited set of records to stockholders probing the same disputed events, Delaware's chancellor ruled on Monday. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, ruling after a videoconference argument, refused NVIDIA's request to hold a new books and records trial in light of a ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissing with prejudice an investor suit accusing the company of understating more than $1 billion in sales to cryptocurrency miners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS