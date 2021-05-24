Wawa Managers Can't Get Class Cert. On OT Claims

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday shot down a Wawa manager's request for conditional class certification in a dispute over overtime pay and off-the-clock work, noting that he already tossed those claims earlier this month, rendering the motion for class certification moot. In his order, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter pointed to his May 12 decision trimming those claims from the litigation that otherwise centers on a March 2019 data breach that the convenience store chain disclosed in December of that year. The overtime claims are time-barred, the judge said at the time, though he permitted the employee's allegations that...

