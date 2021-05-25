3rd Circ. Denies Calif.'s Immunity In Venoco Proceedings

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has shot down California's sovereign immunity challenge to a Chapter 11 trustee's move to liquidate coastal refinery assets taken by the state from bankrupt oil driller Venoco LLC without payment to its Chapter 11 case. The precedential ruling issued Tuesday by a three-judge panel upheld a finding in the U.S. District Court for Delaware in January 2020 that, under the circumstances of the case, Venoco's estate can seek recoveries for the California State Lands Commission's taking of an offshore platform and a nearby, onshore processing complex. "States cannot assert a defense of sovereign immunity in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS