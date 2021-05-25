Sidley Adds Cooley Corporate Partner In San Francisco

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP nabbed a corporate partner from Cooley to join the firm's corporate and capital markets practices in San Francisco, Sidley said Monday. Carlton Fleming, who had been with Cooley LLP for nine years, will also be a member of Sidley's global life sciences practice. Fleming focuses primarily on representing technology and life sciences companies in private financings and public offerings, as well as advising on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission compliance and corporate governance. "This addition continues the expansion of our market-leading life sciences and technology transactional practices, with deep industry knowledge across multiple industries and transactions," Sharon Flanagan,...

