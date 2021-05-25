Full 5th Circ. Weighs OT For Highly Paid Rig Worker

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit was told during oral arguments on Tuesday morning that it should follow two earlier panel rulings finding a highly paid rig worker is entitled to overtime compensation in a case where the energy industry has argued its economic vitality depends on finding that those workers are overtime-exempt. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Helix Well Ops Inc. sought rehearing en banc in January in the overtime suit former Helix employee Michael Hewitt, a tool pusher responsible for overseeing workers during extended periods on an offshore oil rig, filed against them in 2017. The Fifth Circuit panel unanimously...

