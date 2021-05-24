SEC's Lee Rebukes 'Myths' Related To ESG Disclosures

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission eyes the development of a potential new framework requiring the disclosure of environmental, social and governance-related risks, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee on Monday rebuked critics who she said mistakenly claim that existing regulations already have this covered. Lee, who spent three months as the SEC's acting chair prior to the confirmation of Chairman Gary Gensler, took several steps to accelerate the push for more standardized ESG disclosures, including asking for the public's feedback in crafting new rules, mandating a review of existing climate risk-related guidance, and announcing the creation of a so-called ESG-task force to...

