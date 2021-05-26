Ex-Staffing Co. Owner Looks To Duck Wage-Fixing Charge

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a physical therapist staffing company moved Monday to toss the antitrust charges against him in the government's first criminal wage-fixing case, telling a Texas federal court there's no precedent for criminal charges over that type of activity. Neeraj Jindal's motion to dismiss urges the court to toss the first count against him in a superseding indictment handed down by a grand jury last month, which also charges him with obstructing a Federal Trade Commission investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Jindal, along with a former associate, of violating the Sherman Act through an agreement with an...

